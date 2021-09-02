Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #84, 30 August 2021

• Out of a total 1,989,8571 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 31 August 2021, 51% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (28%).

• DOH recorded 145,562 active cases with the majority of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms (139,606; 95.9%).

• 27.6% of the total number of active cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (22.1%), Central Luzon (12.9%), Central Visayas (5.5%), Western Visayas (4.8%).

• Out of the total 33,533 confirmed deaths, 57% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 followed by the age group 70-79 years and the age group 50-59 years.

• 29.6% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (12.7%), CALABARZON (12.5%), Central Visayas (8.6%), Western Visayas (6.6%).

• DOH recorded 23,611 health care workers infections of COVID-19. Of these, 23,148 (98.0%) have recovered, 103 (0.4%) have died and 360 (1.5%) were active cases. Of these active cases, 235 (65.3%) were mild cases, 77 (21.4%) were asymptomatic, 24 (6.7%) in severe condition, 9 (2.5%) in critical condition and 15 (4.2%) in moderate condition.

• DOH Alert Levels were publicly posted, with 82 areas under Alert Level 4 and 30 areas under Alert Level 3. Escalated to Level 4 from Level 3 are Lucena City (Region 4A), Misamis Occidental (Region 10), and Surigao del Sur (CARAGA). Also escalated to Level 3 from Level 2 is Siquijor province (Region 7)