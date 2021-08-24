Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #83, 16 August 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

• Out of a total 1,755,8461 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 16 August 2021, 51% are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (26.7%).

• 34.% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (16.9%), Central Luzon (9.3%), Central Visayas (6.1%), Western Visayas (5.6%).

• Out of the total 30,366 confirmed deaths, 57.2% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (27.9%) followed by the age group 80+ (13.5%) and the age group 60-64 years (13.3%).

• 28.2% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13%), CALABARZON (12.3%), Central Visayas (9.3%), Western Visayas (6.8%).

• Of the total 105,084 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, about 64% of the cases are from the regions, while about 36% of the cases are from NCR. In the two weeks prior to that, about 82% of the total 92,366 confirmed cases were from the regions, while about 18% of the cases were from NCR.

• Seven (7) DOH-licensed molecular laboratories have been added to the network of COVID-19 laboratories, summing up a total of 275 public and private laboratories detecting COVID-19 cases throughout the regions. Over the past two weeks, the COVID-19 laboratory network has maintained an average of about 58,000 tests per day, with an increase in the number of samples tested and positivity rate noted.

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 62.4%, Calabarzon (76.9%), Cagayan Valley (75.7%), Northern Mindanao (71.2%), CAR (65.7%), NCR (64%)

• As of 16 August, 12,743,082 individuals have been fully vaccinated and 6,304,314 individuals have been partially vaccinated. 94.4% of Priority Group A1 (frontline HCW) have been fully vaccinated and 9.3% of Priority Group A1 have been partially vaccinated. 45% of Priority Group A2 (senior citizens) have been fully vaccinated and 9% of Priority Group A2 have been partially vaccinated.

• More variant of concern (VOC) and variant of interest (VOI) cases, including a first case of the Lambda (C.37) variant of interest, have been detected in the Philippines.

• On 3 August 2021, 3 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by the COVAX Facility arrived in the Philippines.