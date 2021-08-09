Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #82, 2 August 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

• Out of a total 1,605,7621 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 2 August 2021, 51.1% are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (26.8%).

• 34.7% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (16.7%), Central Luzon (9%), Central Visayas (5.8%), Western Visayas (5.6%).

• Out of the total 28,093 confirmed deaths, 57.5% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (28%) followed by the age group 60-64 years (13.5%) and the age group 80+ (13.5%).

• 29.6% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (12.7%),

CALABARZON (12.5%), Central Visayas (8.6%), Western Visayas (6.6%).

• Of the total 92,366 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, about 82% of the cases are from the regions, while about 18% of the cases are from NCR. In the two weeks prior to that, about 88% of the total 71,650 confirmed cases were from the regions, while about 12% of the cases were from NCR.

• The COVID-19 laboratory network continues to expand with eight additional DOH-licensed molecular laboratories, summing up a total of 268 public and private laboratories performing COVID-19 tests.

The COVID-19 laboratory network has maintained an average of more than 50,000 tests per day with a daily average cumulative positivity rate of 12.6% in the past two weeks.

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 53.5%, Ilocos Region (60.3%), Western Visayas (59.2%), Central Visayas (59.1%), CAR (58.1%), Northern Mindanao (57.7%), NCR (51.2%).

• As of 2 August, 11,840,504 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 97.4% of Priority Group A1 (frontline HCW) have received their first dose and 84.7 % of Priority Group A1 have received their second dose. 35% of Priority Group A2 (senior citizens) have received their first dose and 32.6% of Priority Group A2 have received their second dose. Compared to the 19 July vaccination rate for Priority Group A2, the 2 August vaccination rate represents a 2.4% increase for the first dose and a 18.1% increase for the second dose.

• A total of 216 cases of variant of concern (VOC) Delta (B.1.617.2) have been detected in the Philippines.