Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #81, 19 July 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

1,513,396 Cases

1,439,049 Recoveries

26,786 Deaths

10,464,767 Vaccinated

• Out of a total 1,513,3961 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 19 July 2021, 51.2% are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (26.9%).

• 35.6% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (16.9%), Central Luzon (8.9%), Central Visayas (5.5%), Western Visayas (5.4%).

• Out of the total 26,786 confirmed deaths, 57.6% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (28%) followed by the age group 60-64 years (13.4%) and the age group 80+ (13.4%).

• 30.6% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.5%),

Central Luzon (12.5%), Central Visayas (8.5%), Western Visayas (6.4%).

• Of the total 71,650 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, about 88% of the cases are from the regions, while about 12% of the cases are from NCR. In the two weeks prior to that, about 90% of the total 77,507 confirmed cases were from the regions, while about 10% of the cases were from NCR.

• The number of laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert increased to 260. In the past 2 weeks, the laboratory network sustained an average of almost 50,000 tests per day with a daily average cumulative positivity rate of 10.6%.

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 46.5%, Davao Region (60.6%), Western Visayas (58.8%), CAR (58.4%),

Eastern Visayas (57.5%), Central Visayas (54.3%), NCR (37.7%).

• As of 19 July, 10,464,767 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 97.4% of Priority Group A1 (frontline HCW) have received their first dose and 76.7% of Priority Group A1 have received their second dose. 32.6% of Priority Group A2 (senior citizens) have received their first dose and 14.5% of Priority Group A2 have received their second dose. Compared to the 5 July vaccination rate for Priority Group A2, the 19 July vaccination rate represents a 2.3% increase for the first dose and a 5% increase for the second dose.

• 16 additional cases of Variant of concern (VOC) Delta (B.1.617.2) have been detected in the Philippines including first local cases. This brings the total number of Delta cases detected in the Philippines to 35.

• 5.25 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by the COVAX Facility arrived in the Philippines