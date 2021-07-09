Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #80, 5 July 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

1,441,746 Cases

1,364,960 Recoveries

25,192 Deaths

9,047,357 Vaccinated

Out of a total 1,441,7461 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 5 July 2021, 51.6% are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (27%).

36.8% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17.1%), Central Luzon (8.9%), Central Visayas (5.4%), Western Visayas (5%).

Out of the total 25,192 confirmed deaths, 58% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (28.2%) followed by the age group 60-64 years (13.4%) and the age group 80+ (13.3%).

31.7% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.6%),

Central Luzon (12.7%), Central Visayas (8.7%), Western Visayas (5.9%).

Of the total 77,507 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, about 90% of the cases are from the regions, while about 10% of the cases are from NCR.

The number of laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert increased to 228. In the past 2 weeks, the laboratory network sustained an average of almost 50,000 tests per day with a daily average cumulative positivity rate ranging between 10% and 11%.

Bed occupancy nationwide is at 46.5%, Davao Region (65.9%), Western Visayas (65.1%), Eastern Visayas (56.3%), Bicol Region 55.5%, CAR (54.6%), NCR (37.1%).

9,047,357 individuals have received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of 5 July, 96.2% of Priority Group A1 (frontline HCW) have received their first dose, while only 30.3% of Priority Group A2 (senior citizens) have received their first dose. The latter represents a 6.2% increase compared to the 19 June vaccination rate, which amounted to 24.1%.