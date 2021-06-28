Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #79, 21 June 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

• Out of a total 1,364,2391 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 21 June 2021, 51.8% are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (27.5%).

• 38.2% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17.3%), Central Luzon (9%), Central Visayas (5.3%), Western Visayas (4.7%).

• Out of the total 23,749 confirmed deaths, 57.9% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (28.2%) followed by the age group 60-64 years (13.5%) and the age group 80+ (13.2%).

• 32.3% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.8%),

Central Luzon (12.9%), Central Visayas (8.9%), Western Visayas (5.5%).

• Cases continue to increase especially outside NCR. Of the total 88,235 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, 10.3% of the cases are from NCR, while 89.7% of the cases are from outside. In the two weeks prior to that, 15% of the total 91,298 confirmed cases were from NCR, while 85% were from outside.

• The number of laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert increased to 224. On average, over 50,000 tests were conducted per day in the last two weeks with a daily average of the positivity rate at about 12.6%.

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 47.3%, NCR (37%), CALABARZON (52.9%), Central Luzon (42.8%),

Central Visayas (36%), CAR (41.2%).

• 6,102,625 individuals have received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. While 95.1% of Priority Group A1 (frontline HCW) have received their first dose, only 24.1% of Priority Group 2 (senior citizens) have completed their first dose.

• On 10 June, 2.28 million more COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the Philippines by the COVAX Facility.

• Variant of concern (VOC) Delta (B.1.617.2) has been detected in four additional overseas workers returning to the Philippines. This brings the total number of Delta cases detected in the Philippines to 17.