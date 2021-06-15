Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #78, 7 June 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

• Out of a total 1,276,0041 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 7 June 2021, 52% are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (27.5%).

• 40% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17.5%), Central Luzon (9%), Central Visayas (5.2%), Western Visayas (4.2%).

• Out of the total 21,969 confirmed deaths, 58.2% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (28.3%) followed by the age group 60-64 years (13.5%) and the age group 80+ (13%).

• 34.6% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.1%),

Central Luzon (12.7%), Central Visayas (9.4%), Western Visayas (5.1%).

• Cases have recently been increasing especially outside NCR. Of the total 91,298 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, 15% of the cases are from NCR, while 85% of the cases are from outside. In the two weeks prior to that, 20.3% of the total 75,880 confirmed cases were from NCR, while 79,7% were from outside.

• Currently, there are 220 laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert. On average, over 50,000 tests were conducted per day in the last two weeks.

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 49.9%, NCR (39.9%), CALABARZON (54.9%), Central Luzon (50.7%),

Central Visayas (35.5%), CAR (42.1%).

• 4,632,826 individuals have received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 1,412,187 (86.8 % of Priority Group A1) frontline HCW have received their first dose of vaccine and 886,420 (54.5% of Priority Group A1) HCW have received the 2nd dose.

• Variant of concern (VOC) Delta (B.1.617.2) has been detected in one additional overseas worker returning to the Philippines. This brings the total number of Delta cases detected in the Philippines to 13.