Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #76, 10 May 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report) Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

• Out of a total 1,108,8261 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of 10 May 2021, 52.4 % are male, with the most affected age group 25-34 years (27.8%).

• 43.2% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17.6%), Central Luzon (8.4%), Central Visayas (5.4%), Western Visayas (3.7%).

• Out of the total 18,562 confirmed deaths, 59.1% are male, with the most affected age group 65-74 (28.1%) followed by the age group 60-64 years (13.5%) and the age group 80+ (12.7%).

• 36.1% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.2%), Central Luzon (11.8%), Central Visayas (10.6%),
Western Visayas (4.8%).

• Currently, there are 219 laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert.

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 47.6%, NCR (50.6%), CALABARZON (62.1%), Central Luzon (54.3%), Central Visayas (28.4%), CAR (66.5%).

• 2,025,038 individuals have received their 1st dose of vaccine from 3,388 vaccination sites nationwide. 1,195,381 (76.9 % of Priority Group A1) frontline HCW have received their first dose of vaccine and 355,242 (22.9% of Priority Group A1) HCW have received the 2nd dose.

• Vaccine deliveries; o On 1 May, 15,000 doses of the Gamaleya vaccine. o On 7 May, 1.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine. o On 8 May, 2.03 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the COVAX Facility. o On 10 May, 193,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the COVAX Facility.

• Variant of concern (VOC) B.1.617 has been detected in two overseas workers returning to the Philippines. Control measures have been put in place and an epidemiologic investigation is on-going.

