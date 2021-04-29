Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #75, 26 April 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report)

• Out of a total 1,006,428 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of today, 53% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (25.65%) followed by the age group 30-39 years (23.4%)

• 44% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17%), Central Luzon (8%), Central Visayas (5.8%), Western Visayas (3.7%).

• Out of the total 16,853 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group over-70 (35.3%) followed by the age group 60-69 years (27.9%).

• 36.78% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.9%), Central Visayas (11.4%), Central Luzon 11%), Western Visayas (5%).

• Currently, there are 213 laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert

• Bed occupancy nationwide is at 49.8%, NCR (61%), CALABARZON (66%), Central Luzon (60%), Central Visayas (30.2%), CAR (72.8%)

• 1,529,948 individuals have received their 1st dose of vaccine (1,003,931 with Sinovac and 526,017 with AstraZeneca) from 3,363 vaccination sites nationwide. 1,053,411 (68.6%) frontline HCW have received their first dose of vaccine and 237,992 (15.5%) HCW have received the 2nd dose.