Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #74, 12 April 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report)

• Out of a total 876,225 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by the age group 30-39 years (23.6%)

• 44% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17%), Central Luzon (7.5%), Central Visayas (6.2%), Western Visayas (3.7%).

• Out of the total 15,149 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group over-70 (35.3%) followed by the age group 60-69 years (27.7%).

• 37.88% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.8%), Central Visayas (12%),

Central Luzon (9%), Western Visayas (5%).

• Currently, there are 170 functional laboratories performing tests for COVID-19 using RT-PCR or GenXpert • 1,093,651 individuals have received their 1st dose of vaccine (576,561 with Sinovac and 517,090 with AstraZeneca) from 2,869 vaccination sites nationwide. 884,367 frontline HCW have received their first dose of vaccine.