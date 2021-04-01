Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #73, 29 March 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report)

• Out of a total 731,894 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by the age group 30-39 years (23.6%)

• 34% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (16.7%), Central Visayas (7%), Central Luzon (6%), Western Visayas (4%).

• Out of the total 13,186 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group over-70 (35.3%) followed by the age group 60-69 years (27.7%).

• 38% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by Central Visayas (13%), CALABARZON (12.3%), Central Luzon (7.7%), Western Visayas (5.6%). Currently, there are 205 functional laboratories performing tests for COVID-19using RT-PCR or GenXpert