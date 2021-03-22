Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #72, 19 March 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report)

• Out of a total 648,066 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by the age group 30-39 years (23.6%)

• 42% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (16.6%), Central Visayas (7.4%), Central Luzon (6.7%), Western Visayas (4.3%).

• Out of the total 12,900 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group over-70 (35.3%) followed by the age group 60-69 years (27.7%).

• 38% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by Central Visayas (12.7%), CALABARZON (12.4%), Central Luzon (7.8%), Western Visayas (5.6%).

• Currently, there are 205 functional laboratories using RT-PCR or GenXpert performing tests for COVID-19.