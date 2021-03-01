Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #71, 27 February 2021

Situation summary

(Highlights of the current report)

• Out of a total 574,247 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines as of today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (25.97%) followed by the age group 30-39 years (23.58%)

• 41% of the total number of cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17%), Central Visayas (6.9%), Central Luzon (6.6%), Western Visayas (4.6%).

• Out of the total 12,289 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group over-70 (35.3%) followed by the age group 60-69 years (27.7%)

• 39% of the total number of deaths reported are from the NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.6%), Central Visayas (12.4%), Central Luzon (8%), Western Visayas (5.7%).

• Currently, 174 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 51 laboratories using GenXpert.