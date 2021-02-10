Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #70, 10 February 2021

Situation Summary

Out of total 541,560 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (23.6%).

41% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON (17.5%), Central Visayas (6%), and Central Luzon (6.68%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 11,401 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.99%) followed by 60-69 years (27.64%)

39.6% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (12.9%), CALABARZON (12.9%), and Central Luzon (7.8%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.