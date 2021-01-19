Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #69, 19 January 2021
Attachments
Situation Summary
Out of total 504,084 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.2%) followed by 30-39 years (23.7%).
43% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (5.6%), and Central Luzon (6.77%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.
Out of 9,978 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (35.11%) followed by 60-69 years (27.48%).
39.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (14.2%), CALABARZON (11.68%), and Central Luzon (8.3%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.
Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level.
Currently 157 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 46 laboratories using GeneXpert.