Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #68, 12 January 2021

Situation Summary

Out of total 491,258 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.2%) followed by 30-39 years (23.7%).

43.7% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON (18.2%), Central Visayas (5.58%), and Central Luzon (6.7%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 9,554 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (35%) followed by 60-69 years (27.3%)

40.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (14.8%), CALABARZON (12%), and Western Visayas (6.4s%).

Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.