Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #67, 5 January 2021

Situation Summary

Out of total 479,693 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.2%) followed by 30-39 years (23.7%).

44.2% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON (18.3%), Central Visayas (5.6%), and Central Luzon (6.7%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 9,321 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (35%) followed by 60-69 years (27.4%).

41% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (14.9%), CALABARZON (12%), and Western Visayas (6.4%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level.