Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #66, 22 December 2020
Situation Summary
Out of total 462,815 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.4%) followed by 30-39 years (23.8%).
44.7% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR),
CALABARZON (18.3%), Central Visayas (5.7%), and Central Luzon (6.6%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.
Out of 9,021 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.8%) followed by 60-69 years (27.4%)
41.8% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (15.2%), CALABARZON (12.2%), and Western Visayas (6.4%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.
Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - Currently 153 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 45 laboratories using GeneXpert.