Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #66, 22 December 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 462,815 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.4%) followed by 30-39 years (23.8%).

44.7% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR),

CALABARZON (18.3%), Central Visayas (5.7%), and Central Luzon (6.6%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 9,021 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.8%) followed by 60-69 years (27.4%)

41.8% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (15.2%), CALABARZON (12.2%), and Western Visayas (6.4%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.