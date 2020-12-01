Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #64, 1 December 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 432,925 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.4%) followed by 30-39 years (23.8%).

46% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18.5%), Central Visayas( 5.9%), and Central Luzon (6.4%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 8,418 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.7%) followed by 60-69 years (27.3%)

43% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (16%), CALABARZON (12%), and Western Visayas (6.3%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level

98.2% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 35 % occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of161 health facilities, 37.3% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 216 health facilities report 40% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.