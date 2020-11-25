Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #63, 25 November 2020

Out of total 422,915 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.5%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

46% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18.4%), Central Visayas 6%), and Central Luzon (6.3%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 8,215 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.5%) followed by 60-69 years (27.3%)

44% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (16.5%), CALABARZON (12%), and Western Visayas (6.5%).

Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - 98.8% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 36.8% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 161 health facilities, 35.5% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 220 health facilities report 43% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.