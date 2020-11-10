Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #61, 10 November 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 399,749 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.4%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

47.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6%), and Central Luzon (6%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 7,661 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.4%) followed by 60-69 years (27.4%)

45.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (17.4%), CALABARZON (12%), and Western Visayas (6%).

Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - 98.8% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 39.2% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 161 health facilities, 40.4% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 221 health facilities report 45.4% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

Currently 124 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 38 laboratories using GeneXpert.