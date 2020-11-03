Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #60, 03 November 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 387,161 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26.5%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

48% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6.1%), and Central Luzon (5.9%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 7,318 confirmed deaths, 61% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.4%) followed by 60-69 years (27.5%)

45.8% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (18%), CALABARZON (11.7%), and Western Visayas (5.7%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level

99.1% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 38.6% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 161 health facilities, 38.8% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 222 health facilities report 44.8% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.