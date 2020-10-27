Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #59, 27 October 2020
Attachments
Situation Summary
Out of total 373,144 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (27%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).
49% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6.4%), and Central Luzon (5.8%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.
Out of 7,053 confirmed deaths, 61% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.4%) followed by 60-69 years (27.6%)
47% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (18%), CALABARZON (11.6%), and Western Visayas (5.5%).
Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.
Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level
Currently 116 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 36 laboratories using GeneXpert.