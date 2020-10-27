Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #59, 27 October 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 373,144 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (27%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

49% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6.4%), and Central Luzon (5.8%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 7,053 confirmed deaths, 61% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.4%) followed by 60-69 years (27.6%)

47% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (18%), CALABARZON (11.6%), and Western Visayas (5.5%).

Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level