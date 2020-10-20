Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #58, 20 October 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of total 360,775 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (27%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

  • 50% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6.4%), and Central Luzon (5.5%).
    Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

  • Out of 6,690 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.6%) followed by 60-69 years (27.6%)

  • 47% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (19%), CALABARZON (11%), and Western Visayas (5%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR and Zamboanga.

  • Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level

  • 99% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 42.5% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 161 health facilities, 48.7% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 221 health facilities report 48.4% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

  • Currently 112 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 35 laboratories using GeneXpert.

  • COVID-19 infection among UN staff in the Philippines: WFP - 1

