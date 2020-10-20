Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #58, 20 October 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 360,775 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (27%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

50% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6.4%), and Central Luzon (5.5%).

Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 6,690 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.6%) followed by 60-69 years (27.6%)

47% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (19%), CALABARZON (11%), and Western Visayas (5%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR and Zamboanga.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level

99% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 42.5% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 161 health facilities, 48.7% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 221 health facilities report 48.4% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

Currently 112 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 35 laboratories using GeneXpert.