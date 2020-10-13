Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #57, 13 October 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 344,713 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (27%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

51% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (18%), Central Visayas (6.6%), and Central Luzon (5.6%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 6,372 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34%) followed by 60-69 years (28%)

48% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (20%), CALABARZON (11%), and Western Visayas (5%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level

98.9% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 44.4% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 161 health facilities, 51.3% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 219 health facilities report 52.7 % occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.