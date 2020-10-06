Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #56, 6 October2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 326,833 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (27%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

52% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17.6%), Central Visayas (7%), and Central Luzon (5.4%).

Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 5,865 confirmed deaths, 60% are male, with the most affected age group aged over 70 (34.5%) followed by 60-69 years (28%)

48% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (21.5%),

CALABARZON (11%), and Western Visayas (4.7%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - 100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 42.1% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 52.8% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 261 health facilities report 51.5% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

Currently 108 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 33 laboratories using GeneXpert. 98 applications still in various stages of accreditation.