Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #55, 29 September 2020
Situation Summary
- Out of total 309,303 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).
- 53% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17%), Central Visayas (7%), and Central Luzon (5%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.
- Out of 5,448 confirmed deaths, 61% are male, with the most affected age group aged 60-69 years (33%) followed by over 70 (28%).
- 49% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (23%), CALABARZON (10.6%), and Western Visayas (4%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.
- Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level.
- 100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 42.1 % occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 53.5% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 263 health facilities report 50.4% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.
- Currently 104 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 32 laboratories using GeneXpert. 97 applications still in various stages of accreditation.