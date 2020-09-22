Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #54, 22 September 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 291,789 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

53% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (17%), Central Visayas (7.4%), and Central Luzon (5%).

Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 5,049 confirmed deaths, 61 % are male, with the most affected age group aged 60-69 years (33%) followed by over 70 (28%)

49% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (24%),

CALABARZON (10.4%), and Central Luzon (3.5%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - 100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 45.2% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 57.6% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 262 health facilities report 56.7% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.