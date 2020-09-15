Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #53, 15 September 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 269,407 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56 % are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (24%).

54% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (16%), Central Visayas (8%), and Central Luzon (4.5%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 4,663 confirmed deaths, 61 % are male, with the most affected age group aged 60-69 years (33%) followed by over 70 (28%)

49% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (25%), CALABARZON (10%), and Central Luzon (3.5%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level

100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 44.9% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 61.3% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 263 health facilities report 56.6% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

Currently 93 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 29 laboratories using GeneXpert. 101 applications still in various stages of accreditation.