Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #51, 1 September 2020
Situation Summary
- Out of total 224,264 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (24%)
- 56% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (15%), Central Visayas (9%),and Central Luzon (4%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.
- Out of 3,597 confirmed deaths, 61% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 (33%) followed by aged 60-69 years (28%)
- 49% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (29%), CALABARZON (9%), and Central Luzon (3.5%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.
- Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level
- 99% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing 48% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 71% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 268 health facilities report 59.4% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.
- Currently 85 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 28 laboratories using GeneXpert. 73% of applications still in various stages of accreditation.