Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #50, 25 August 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 197,164 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (24%)

56% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (14%), Central Visayas (9%), and Central Luzon (3%).

Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 3,038 confirmed deaths, 61% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (33%) followed by over 70 (29%)

46% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (33%),

CALABARZON (8%), and Central Luzon (2%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - 98.4% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 48.6 % occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 72.7% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 268 health facilities report 63.1% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

Currently 83 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 27 laboratories using GeneXpert. 89 laboratories still in various stages of accreditation.