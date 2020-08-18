Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #49, 18 August 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 169,213 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (26%) followed by 30-39 years (24%)

58% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13%), Central Visayas (11%), and Central Luzon (3%).

Largest increase in new cases from CALABARZON.

Out of 2,691 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (33%) followed by 60-69 years (29%)

47.5% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (35%), CALABARZON (8%), and Central Luzon (2.6%). Largest increase in new deaths from NCR.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, national guidelines at LGU level - 98% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 47.9 % occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 28.9% of dedicated COVID-19 beds. In NCR, out of 180 health facilities, 72.7% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied. In CALABARZON, 268 health facilities report 62.8% occupancy rate of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

Currently 82 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 27 laboratories using GeneXpert. 88 laboratories still in various stages of accreditation.