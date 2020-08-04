Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #47, 4 August 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 112,593 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (24.3%) followed by 30-39 years (24.2%)

53.8% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (15.7%), CALABARZON (10.84%), and Central Luzon (2.6%). Largest increase in new cases from CALABARZON.

Out of 2,115 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (32.9%) followed by 60-69 years (28.8%)

49.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (32.2%),

CALABARZON (8.1%), and Central Luzon (3%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, guidelines at LGU level, especially on high risk groups such as LSI.

97.6% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 52.7 % occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 40.5% of dedicated COVID-19 beds. In NCR, out of 119 health facilities, 80.3% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.