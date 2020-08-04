Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #47, 4 August 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of total 112,593 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (24.3%) followed by 30-39 years (24.2%)

  • 53.8% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (15.7%), CALABARZON (10.84%), and Central Luzon (2.6%). Largest increase in new cases from CALABARZON.

  • Out of 2,115 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (32.9%) followed by 60-69 years (28.8%)

  • 49.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (32.2%),
    CALABARZON (8.1%), and Central Luzon (3%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

  • Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, guidelines at LGU level, especially on high risk groups such as LSI.

  • 97.6% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 52.7 % occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 40.5% of dedicated COVID-19 beds. In NCR, out of 119 health facilities, 80.3% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.

  • Currently 74 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 24 laboratories using GeneXpert. 88 laboratories still in various stages of accreditation.

