Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #46, 28 July 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of total 83,673 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (24.3%) followed by 30-39 years (24.2%)

  • 55% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (16.3%), CALABARZON (8.5%), and Central Luzon (2.47%).
    Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

  • Out of 1,947 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (32.9%) followed by 60-69 years (28.8%)

  • 51.46% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (30.7%), CALABARZON (8.2%), and Central Luzon (2.6%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

  • Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, guidelines at LGU level, especially on high risk groups such as LSI.

  • 97.8% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 51.6% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 52% of dedicated COVID-19 beds. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 80% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.

  • Currently 71 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 23 laboratories using GeneXpert. 92 laboratories still in various stages of accreditation.

  • Among UN staff members in the Philippines, 4 tested positive from WHO.

