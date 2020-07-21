Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #45, 21 July 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of total 70,764 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (24.3%) followed by 30-39 years (24.2%)

  • 53.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (16.9%), CALABARZON (8%), and Central Luzon (2.5%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

  • Out of 1,837 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (32.9%) followed by 60-69 years (28.8%)

  • 52.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (29.2%),
    CALABARZON (8.6%), and Central Luzon (2.77%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

  • So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 16 tested positive: 10 from WHO, 2 from IOM, and 2 from UNICEF.

  • Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, guidelines at LGU level, especially on high risk groups such as LSI.

  • 100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 50.8% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 66.9% of dedicated COVID19 beds. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 74.6% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.

  • Increasing number of hospitals reporting 100% occupancy rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds, with some no longer accepting new cases - Currently 67 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 22 laboratories using GeneXpert. 180 laboratories still in various stages of accreditation.

