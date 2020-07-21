Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #45, 21 July 2020

Situation Summary

Out of total 70,764 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years (24.3%) followed by 30-39 years (24.2%)

53.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (16.9%), CALABARZON (8%), and Central Luzon (2.5%). Largest increase in new cases from NCR.

Out of 1,837 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (32.9%) followed by 60-69 years (28.8%)

52.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (29.2%),

CALABARZON (8.6%), and Central Luzon (2.77%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 16 tested positive: 10 from WHO, 2 from IOM, and 2 from UNICEF.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance to, and proper implementation of, guidelines at LGU level, especially on high risk groups such as LSI.

100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 50.8% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 66.9% of dedicated COVID19 beds. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 74.6% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.