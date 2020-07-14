Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #44, 14 July 2020

Situation Summary

Out of the total 57,545 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (24.3%) followed by 20-29 years (23.6%)

42.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (18.8%), CALABARZON (6.9%), and Central Luzon (2.5%).

Largest increase in new cases from CALABARZON.

Out of the 1,603 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.0%) followed by 60-69 years (28.9%)

58.9% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (19.7%),

CALABARZON (10.1%), and Central Luzon (3.3%). Largest increase in new deaths from CALABARZON.

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level, especially for high risk groups such as LSI

100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 48.6% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 71.8% of dedicated COVID-19 beds.. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 67.9% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.