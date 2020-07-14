Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #44, 14 July 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of the total 57,545 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (24.3%) followed by 20-29 years (23.6%)

  • 42.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (18.8%), CALABARZON (6.9%), and Central Luzon (2.5%).
    Largest increase in new cases from CALABARZON.

  • Out of the 1,603 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.0%) followed by 60-69 years (28.9%)

  • 58.9% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (19.7%),
    CALABARZON (10.1%), and Central Luzon (3.3%). Largest increase in new deaths from CALABARZON.

  • Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level, especially for high risk groups such as LSI

  • 100% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 48.6% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 71.8% of dedicated COVID-19 beds.. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 67.9% of dedicated COVID-19 beds are occupied.

  • Increasing number of hospitals reporting 100% occupancy rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds, with some no longer accepting new cases - Currently 63 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 22 laboratories using GeneXpert. 177 laboratories still in various stages of accreditation.

