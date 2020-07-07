Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #43, 7 July 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of the total 47,873 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.7%) followed by 20-29 years (22.6%)

  • 47.0% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (20.6%), CALABARZON (7.2%), and Central Luzon (2.5%).
    Largest increase in new cases from Cebu City in Central Visayas.

  • Out of the 1,309 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.7%) followed by 60-69 years (29.2%)

  • 66.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (12.3%),
    CALABARZON (10.9%), and Central Luzon (2.9%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

  • Increasing number of areas reporting first positive cases, with travel history from areas with transmission, including returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI)

  • Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level, especially for high risk groups such as LSI - Increasing number of hospitals reporting 100% occupancy rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds, with some no longer accepting new cases - 83.4% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 42.6% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 79.5% of dedicated COVID-19 beds and 88.1% occupancy of isolation beds. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 69.2% of beds, and 68.8% of isolation beds are occupied.

  • According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 93.3% are mild, showing an increase in the number of severe and critical cases - Currently 55 laboratories using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 20 laboratories using GeneXpert.

