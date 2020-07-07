Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #43, 7 July 2020

Situation Summary

Out of the total 47,873 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.7%) followed by 20-29 years (22.6%)

47.0% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (20.6%), CALABARZON (7.2%), and Central Luzon (2.5%).

Largest increase in new cases from Cebu City in Central Visayas.

Out of the 1,309 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.7%) followed by 60-69 years (29.2%)

66.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (12.3%),

CALABARZON (10.9%), and Central Luzon (2.9%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

Increasing number of areas reporting first positive cases, with travel history from areas with transmission, including returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI)

Department of Health (DOH) and WHO emphasizing the need for compliance of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level, especially for high risk groups such as LSI - Increasing number of hospitals reporting 100% occupancy rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds, with some no longer accepting new cases - 83.4% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 42.6% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 79.5% of dedicated COVID-19 beds and 88.1% occupancy of isolation beds. In NCR, out of 177 health facilities, 69.2% of beds, and 68.8% of isolation beds are occupied.