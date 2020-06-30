Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #42, 30 June 2020

Situation Summary

Out of the total 37,514 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.5%) followed by 20-29 years (21.8%)

50.5% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (19.9%), CALABARZON (7.2%), and Central Luzon (2.6%).

Largest increase in new cases from Cebu City in Central Visayas.

Out of the 1,266 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.7%) followed by 60-69 years (29.8%)

67.5% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (11.4%),

CALABARZON (11.1%), and Central Luzon (2.9%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

Laboratory testing newly imposed requirement among returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) to reduce risk of transmission.

Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing the need for compliance of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level.

According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 95.6% are mild - Currently 53 laboratories ,using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 19 laboratories using GeneXpert.