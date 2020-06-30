Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #42, 30 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Situation Summary

  • Out of the total 37,514 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.5%) followed by 20-29 years (21.8%)

  • 50.5% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (19.9%), CALABARZON (7.2%), and Central Luzon (2.6%).
    Largest increase in new cases from Cebu City in Central Visayas.

  • Out of the 1,266 confirmed deaths, 62% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.7%) followed by 60-69 years (29.8%)

  • 67.5% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Visayas (11.4%),
    CALABARZON (11.1%), and Central Luzon (2.9%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas.

  • Laboratory testing newly imposed requirement among returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) to reduce risk of transmission.

  • Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing the need for compliance of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level.

  • According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 95.6% are mild - Currently 53 laboratories ,using RT-PCR are accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 19 laboratories using GeneXpert.

  • 95.8% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 38.9% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 78.0% of dedicated COVID-19 beds and 85% occupancy of isolation beds

Related Content