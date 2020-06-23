Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #41, 23 June 2020
Attachments
Situation Summary
Out of the total 31,825 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.1%) followed by 20-29 years (21.2%)
50.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (19.4%), CALABARZON (7.4%), and Central Luzon (2.6%). Largest increase in new cases from Central Visayas
Out of the 1,186 confirmed deaths, 63% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (35.0%) followed by 60-69 years (30.2%)
69.0% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.2%), Central Visayas (9.3%) and Central Luzon (3.0%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas
Many new cases reported among repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) due to poor adherence of proper prevention measures during mandatory quarantine period
Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing the need for increased control of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level - DOH strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, as one of the recurrent sources of infection among new cases the country
According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 96.8% are mild
Currently 47 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 17 laboratories using GeneXpert
96.1% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 35.9% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 77.7% of dedicated COVID-19 beds.