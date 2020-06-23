Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #41, 23 June 2020

Situation Summary

  • Out of the total 31,825 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.1%) followed by 20-29 years (21.2%)

  • 50.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (19.4%), CALABARZON (7.4%), and Central Luzon (2.6%). Largest increase in new cases from Central Visayas

  • Out of the 1,186 confirmed deaths, 63% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (35.0%) followed by 60-69 years (30.2%)

  • 69.0% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.2%), Central Visayas (9.3%) and Central Luzon (3.0%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas

  • Many new cases reported among repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) due to poor adherence of proper prevention measures during mandatory quarantine period

  • Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing the need for increased control of proper implementation of guidelines at LGU level - DOH strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, as one of the recurrent sources of infection among new cases the country

  • According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 96.8% are mild

  • Currently 47 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 17 laboratories using GeneXpert

  • 96.1% of health facilities daily reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing below 35.9% occupancy rate of ward, ICU and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients nationally, while 16 health facilities in Cebu city report occupancy rate of 77.7% of dedicated COVID-19 beds.

