Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #40, 16 June 2020

Situation Summary

Out of the total 26,781 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (23.0%) followed by 20-29 years (20.4%)

51.8% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (16.3%), CALABARZON (7.5%), and Central Luzon (2.8%).

Largest increase in new cases from Central Visayas - Out of the 1,103 confirmed deaths, 63% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (35.8%) followed by 60-69 years (30.1%)

71.5% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.5%),

Central Visayas (6.4%) and Central Luzon (2.8%). Largest increase in new deaths from Central Visayas - Due to increase in newly reported cases Cebu City put under Enhanced Community Quarantine, with General Community Quarantine in Metro Manila extended until 30 June - Many new cases reported among repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) due to poor adherence of proper prevention measures during mandatory quarantine period - Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing that the increase in cases is due to clearing of delayed reports combined with real-time reporting of cases through recently implemented COVID KAYA mobile application, providing a more realistic overview of the actual situation in-country.