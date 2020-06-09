Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #39, 9 June 2020

Out of the total 22,992 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (22.6%) followed by 20-29 years (19.5%)

54.5% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (16.0%), CALABARZON (8.2%), and Central Luzon (3.1%):

Largest increase in new cases from Central Visayas

Out of the 1,017 confirmed deaths, 63% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.0%) followed by 60-69 years (30.56%)

74.8% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (10.5%), Central Visayas (3.8%) and Central Luzon (3.2%)

Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing that the increase in cases is due to clearing of delayed reports combined with real-time reporting of cases through recently implemented COVID KAYA mobile application, providing a more realistic overview of the actual situation in-country

According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 95.9% are mild

DOH strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, with further easing of quarantine in place throughout the country

Currently 41 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, with latest addition: Ospital ng Imus in Cavite, Region IVA, as well as 13 laboratories using GeneXpert with latest addition: Dr Arturo P Pingoy Medical Centre in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, Region XII