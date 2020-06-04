Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 38, 4 June 2020

Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing that the increase in cases is due to clearing of delayed reports combined with real-time reporting of cases through recently implemented COVID KAYA mobile application - According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 93.7% are mild - DOH strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, with NCR currently in General Community Quarantine - Currently 40 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, with latest additions: Philippine Red Cross-Port Area in NCR, and Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Region in Region VI, as well as 12 laboratories using GeneXpert with latest addition: Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital in Region I - 100% of health facilities are regularly reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing less than 36.1% occupancy rate of ward beds, ICU beds and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients