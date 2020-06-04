Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 38, 4 June 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Out of the total 20,382 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (22.2%) followed by 20-29 years (19.1%)
57.9% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (14.3%), CALABARZON (8.9%), and Central Luzon (3.3%)
Out of the 984 confirmed deaths, 64% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.6%) followed by 60-69 years (30.5%)
74.9% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.0%), Central Luzon (3.3%), and Central Visayas (2.9%)
Department of Health (DOH) emphasizing that the increase in cases is due to clearing of delayed reports combined with real-time reporting of cases through recently implemented COVID KAYA mobile application - According to DOH among all active, confirmed cases, 93.7% are mild - DOH strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, with NCR currently in General Community Quarantine - Currently 40 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, with latest additions: Philippine Red Cross-Port Area in NCR, and Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Region in Region VI, as well as 12 laboratories using GeneXpert with latest addition: Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital in Region I - 100% of health facilities are regularly reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing less than 36.1% occupancy rate of ward beds, ICU beds and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients