Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 36, 28 May 2020
Highlights
Out of the total 15,588 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.9%) fol- lowed by 20-29 years (18.0%)
64.6% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (13.4%), CALA- BARZON (10.3%), and Central Luzon (3.4%)
Out of the 921 confirmed deaths, 64% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.3%) followed by 60-69 years (30.6%)
74.0% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CAL- ABARZON (11.5%), Central Luzon (3.3%), and Central Visayas (3.1%)
From the newly reported cases, the majority are from NCR (63.5%), followed by repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (15.2%) and Central Visayas (9.7%)
According to DOH among all confirmed cases, 91.6% are mild - Department of Health (DOH) strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precau- tionary measures, with NCR expected to transition into General Community Quarantine after 1 June - Currently 34 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, as well as 8 laboratories using GeneXpert - 100% of health facilities are regularly reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing less than 38.1% oc- cupancy rate of ward beds, ICU beds and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients