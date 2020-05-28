Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 36, 28 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 15,588 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.9%) fol- lowed by 20-29 years (18.0%)

64.6% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (13.4%), CALA- BARZON (10.3%), and Central Luzon (3.4%)

Out of the 921 confirmed deaths, 64% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.3%) followed by 60-69 years (30.6%)

74.0% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CAL- ABARZON (11.5%), Central Luzon (3.3%), and Central Visayas (3.1%)

From the newly reported cases, the majority are from NCR (63.5%), followed by repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (15.2%) and Central Visayas (9.7%)