Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 35, 26 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 14,669 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.8%) followed by 20-29 (17.8%)

64.5% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (14.1%), CALABARZON (10.5%), and Central Luzon (3.5%)

Out of the 886 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.4%) 30.7%)

73.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.6%), Central Luzon (3.4%), and Central Visayas (3.2%)

Department of Health (DOH) strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, with more areas transiting from (Modified) Enhanced Community Quarantine to General Community Quarantine - According to DOH among all confirmed cases, 91.3% are mild - Currently 34 laboratories using RT-PCR accredited for COVID-19 testing, with latest additions: Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory and National Kidney and Transplant Institute in NCR, and Ilocos Training Regional Medical Centre in Region I, as well as 8 34 laboratories using GeneXpert, with latest addition: Tondo Medical Centre in NCR