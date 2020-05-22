Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 34, 22 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 13,597 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.8%) followed by 20-29 (17.5%)

64.5% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (14.1%), CALABARZON (10.7%), and Central Luzon (3.5%)

Out of the 857 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.9%) followed by 60-69 years (31.2%)

73.4% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.5%), Central Luzon (3.5%), and Central Visayas (3.3%)

Department of Health (DOH) strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, especially in areas transiting from (Modified) Enhanced Community Quarantine to General Community Quarantine - According to DOH among all confirmed cases, 90% are mild - The Cotabato Regional Medical Centre (CRMC) was accredited for COVID-19 testing using GeneXpert technology. Current total 31 laboratories using PCR and 7 GeneXpert in the country.