Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 33, 20 May 2020

Highlights

  • Out of the total 13,221 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.6%) followed by 20-29 (17.3%)

  • 65.0% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (13.8%), CALABARZON (11.0%), and Central Luzon (3.4%)

  • Out of the 842 confirmed deaths, 64% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (37.0%) followed by 60-69 years (31.3%)

  • 73.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.6%), Central Luzon (3.5%), and Central Visayas (3.3%)

  • Department of Health (DOH) strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, especially in areas transiting from (Modified) Enhanced Community Quarantine to General Community Quarantine

  • DOH and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) developing guidelines for typhoon preparedness in COVID- context 19, to reduce risk of transmission in evacuation shelters as experienced during Tropical Storm Ambo

  • Currently 31 laboratories using PCR and 6 for GeneXpert accredited for COVID-19 testing. Latest addition: Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center in Quezon Province, and Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City

  • According to DOH among all confirmed cases, 89.4% are mild - 100% of all health facilities are regularly reporting to DOH’s DataCollectApp showing less than 38% occupancy rate of ward beds, ICU beds and isolation beds for COVID-19 patients

