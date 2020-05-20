Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 33, 20 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 13,221 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.6%) followed by 20-29 (17.3%)

65.0% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (13.8%), CALABARZON (11.0%), and Central Luzon (3.4%)

Out of the 842 confirmed deaths, 64% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (37.0%) followed by 60-69 years (31.3%)

73.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (11.6%), Central Luzon (3.5%), and Central Visayas (3.3%)

Department of Health (DOH) strongly emphasizing the importance of adherence to minimum precautionary measures, especially in areas transiting from (Modified) Enhanced Community Quarantine to General Community Quarantine

DOH and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) developing guidelines for typhoon preparedness in COVID- context 19, to reduce risk of transmission in evacuation shelters as experienced during Tropical Storm Ambo

Currently 31 laboratories using PCR and 6 for GeneXpert accredited for COVID-19 testing. Latest addition: Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center in Quezon Province, and Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City