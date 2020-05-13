Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 31, 13 May 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Out of the total 11,618 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.2%) followed by 20-29 (16.9%)
64.2% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (14.8%), CALABARZON (11.7%), and Central Luzon (3.6%)
Out of the 772 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.2%) followed by 60-69 years (31.7%)
71.8% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.0%), Central Luzon (3.7%), and Central Visayas (3.7%)
Extension of modified enhanced community quarantine in NCR, Laguna and Cebu City until 31 May 2020 due to ‘high-risk’ of COVID-19 spread. Rest of the country has been divided into ‘moderate risk’ to be put under general community quarantine after 15 May (Region II, III, IV-A except Laguna, CAR, VII except Cebu, IX, XI, and XIII) and ‘low-risk’ to maintain minimum health standards (Region I, IV-B, V,
VI, VIII, X, XII, and BARMM).
According to the Department of Health (DOH) among all confirmed cases, 88.59% are mild - Currently 28 laboratories accredited for COVID-19 testing with PCR. Latest additions: Asian Hospital and Medical Centre in Alabang, Muntinlupa and the Allegiant Regional Care Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City,
Cebu. In addition, 5 GeneXpert machines currently accredited for COVID-19 testing - Tropical Storm Ambo approaching the country from the East