Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 31, 13 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 11,618 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.2%) followed by 20-29 (16.9%)

64.2% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Central Visayas (14.8%), CALABARZON (11.7%), and Central Luzon (3.6%)

Out of the 772 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.2%) followed by 60-69 years (31.7%)

71.8% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.0%), Central Luzon (3.7%), and Central Visayas (3.7%)

Extension of modified enhanced community quarantine in NCR, Laguna and Cebu City until 31 May 2020 due to ‘high-risk’ of COVID-19 spread. Rest of the country has been divided into ‘moderate risk’ to be put under general community quarantine after 15 May (Region II, III, IV-A except Laguna, CAR, VII except Cebu, IX, XI, and XIII) and ‘low-risk’ to maintain minimum health standards (Region I, IV-B, V,

VI, VIII, X, XII, and BARMM).