Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 28, 6 May 2020

Out of the total 10,004 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.2%) followed by 50-59 (16.6%)

According to the Department of Health (DOH) among all confirmed cases, 86% are mild - Total cumulative number of 1,859 health care workers tested positive for COVID-19, with 40 new cases reported since yesterday. Investigation is ongoing in clusters of confirmed health care workers in different health facilities - Currently 23 laboratories testing over 7,000 COVID19 samples per days: the latest laboratory added is the Cebu TB Reference Laboratory - 91% of 1,817 hospitals currently reporting to DOH DataCollectApp providing real time information on bed occupancy rate, ventilator, ICU bed, and human resource availability. Up to 96% of hospitals report on PPE availability - Over 5,500 hospital workers and community health workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) through online trainings throughout the country