Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 28, 6 May 2020
Highlights
Out of the total 10,004 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (21.2%) followed by 50-59 (16.6%)
66.3% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (12.7%), Central Visayas (11.2%) and Central Luzon (3.9%). 99% of all cases reported in Central Visayas originate from Cebu province.
Out of the 658 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (36.3%) followed by 60-69 years (32.7%)
70.6% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (12.6%) and Central Luzon (4.2%)
According to the Department of Health (DOH) among all confirmed cases, 86% are mild - Total cumulative number of 1,859 health care workers tested positive for COVID-19, with 40 new cases reported since yesterday. Investigation is ongoing in clusters of confirmed health care workers in different health facilities - Currently 23 laboratories testing over 7,000 COVID19 samples per days: the latest laboratory added is the Cebu TB Reference Laboratory - 91% of 1,817 hospitals currently reporting to DOH DataCollectApp providing real time information on bed occupancy rate, ventilator, ICU bed, and human resource availability. Up to 96% of hospitals report on PPE availability - Over 5,500 hospital workers and community health workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) through online trainings throughout the country