Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 27, 4 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 9,485 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (20.4%) followed by 20-29 (17.2%)

66.3% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (12.9%), Central Visayas (10.8%) and Central Luzon (4.1%). 90% of all cases reported in Central Visayas originate from Cebu.

Out of the 623 confirmed deaths, 66% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.9%) followed by 60-69 years (34.4%)

70.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.2%) and Central Luzon (4.4%)

According to the Department of Health (DOH) among all confirmed cases, over 84% are mild - The current transmission classification in the Philippines is identified as clusters of cases with evidence of community transmission in highly urbanised areas of NCR, Cebu and Davao - Currently 22 laboratories testing over 5,300 COVID-19 samples per days: the latest 2 laboratories are the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Medical Research Laboratory and the Singapore Diagnostic Laboratory.