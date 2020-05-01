Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 26, 1 May 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 8,772 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (19.9%) followed by 50-59 (16.9%)

68.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.3%), Central Visayas (7.6%) and Central Luzon (4.4%). The large number of cases in Central Visayas is attributed to several localized outbreaks in Cebu barangays and prisons.

Out of the 579 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age groups 60-69 years (35.2%) followed by over 70 years (34.5%)

70.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.0%) and Central Luzon (4.9%)

According to latest daily situationer issued by Department of Health (DOH) among all confirmed cases, 67.7% are mild, 12.3% are recoveries, 12.3% are asymptomatic and 6.7% deaths. Among all deaths, 57% have known comorbidities (hypertension: 65%) and diabetes (48%)

Currently 20 laboratories testing over 5,000 COVID-19 samples per days: the latest 3 laboratories are the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Port Area and Marikina branches and the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC). Ongoing assessments into 74 more private and public laboratories to expand the network.