Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 26, 1 May 2020
Highlights
Out of the total 8,772 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (19.9%) followed by 50-59 (16.9%)
68.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.3%), Central Visayas (7.6%) and Central Luzon (4.4%). The large number of cases in Central Visayas is attributed to several localized outbreaks in Cebu barangays and prisons.
Out of the 579 confirmed deaths, 65% are male, with the most affected age groups 60-69 years (35.2%) followed by over 70 years (34.5%)
70.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.0%) and Central Luzon (4.9%)
According to latest daily situationer issued by Department of Health (DOH) among all confirmed cases, 67.7% are mild, 12.3% are recoveries, 12.3% are asymptomatic and 6.7% deaths. Among all deaths, 57% have known comorbidities (hypertension: 65%) and diabetes (48%)
Currently 20 laboratories testing over 5,000 COVID-19 samples per days: the latest 3 laboratories are the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Port Area and Marikina branches and the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC). Ongoing assessments into 74 more private and public laboratories to expand the network.
Almost 5,000 hospital workers and community health workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) through online trainings throughout the country, to address the large number of 1,694 confirmed COVID19 cases among health care workers as of 30 April (20% of total number of cases). Outbreak investigation is ongoing into the source of the infections